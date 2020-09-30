David J. Roth, 64, of Springfield passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 27, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born July 28, 1956, in Jacksonville, the son of John J. and Patricia Ann Craddock Roth.

His is survived by a son, Benjamin Roth (Cortney Trencevski) of Springfield; two brothers, J. Thomas (Kathryn) Roth of Arlington, Texas, and Joseph T. (Diana) Roth of Jacksonville; ex-wife Terry Brown; and several members of extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lori A. Olendzki (surviving husband, Don of Jacksonville).

David graduated in 1974 from Routt High School in Jacksonville. He spent many years as a truck driver and always had many stories to tell about his travels. He enjoyed spending time on his property near Winchester, which he fondly referred to as "the Hill". He loved listening to St. Louis Cardinals games on the radio and spending time mowing the lawn or working on projects around the house.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Because of current conditions, face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.