BLUFFS - David Long, 72, of Bluffs, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his residence.
He was born, May 27, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Albert and Nellie Lerch Long. David married Judith Faye Nagel, June 20, 1970.
Surviving is wife, Judith Long of Bluffs; children, David R. (Jennifer) Long of Bluffs, Corey (Mary) long of Bluffs, Amy (Cliff) Provo of Springfield and Justin (companion, Jackie McCoy) Long of Bluffs; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.
David had been involved in the agriculture field all his life. He worked for Brandt Fertilizer in Auburn, retiring after 25 years in 2012. David was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to play bingo and woodcutting was his favorite. David enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.
A visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Bluffs. Memorials are suggested to the Bluffs Fire Department. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 4, 2019