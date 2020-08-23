ROLLA, MO — David Milton Garrett, of Rolla, MO, formerly of Illinois, passed away at his home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 77.

Milton was born in Pittsfield on August 30, 1942 to the late Estel and Elizabeth (Bagent) Garrett.

On April 10, 1973 he married Rhonda (Busby) Garrett, who survives.

Milton retired as a senior mechanic for National Starch Chemical Plant with thirty-three years of service as well as enjoying always working his farm. He was also an avid hunter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Garrett.

Milton will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife, Rhonda Garrett, of Rolla; two children, David Mark Garrett and wife Judith, of Versailles and Tammy Spour, of Robinson; two brothers, Estel Merle Garrett, of West Plains, MO and Harley Garrett, of Perry; one sister, Bonnie Kendall, of Clayton; nine grandchildren, George, Benjamin, Andrew, Zachary, Elizabeth, McKenzie, Izabella, Nica and Nicole; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.

A funeral service for David Milton Garrett will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Interment will follow in the Wilson Cemetery in Perry. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Wednesday beginning at noon.

Memorial contributions in Milton's memory are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

