David Neil Vieira
1954 - 2020
We love you, Bro …

David Neil Vieira, 65, passed into eternity at 8:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

He had the biggest, warmest, most open heart you could imagine.

David loved his family, loved his friends, and he loved life. Born into this world on Nov. 25, 1954 — in that Golden Age — he made his young way — rough and tumble and wondering and searching — through the late '60s and the early '70s and then into young adulthood — into the plumbing trade and making a living and playing his part — but never playing a role. He was real. And he lived and loved his way here and there. He honored his parents with the way that he loved them. Then there was fishing and shooting model rockets and hanging out with friends having a beer. And he could cook. And he did cook. In his special garden tending his flowers, he was happy. The simple things and the best.

David was born in Jacksonville and graduated from Jacksonville High School. He had many friends there. He also attended Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri. He retired in 2015 from the UA Local 137 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union. He had been a plumber for 38 years and had many friends in the local.

His special and loving partner, Mary Catalano, lives in Springfield. David also has three children, David Vieira (Viviani) of Petersburg, Chris Saylor (Jessie) of Jacksonville and Megan Moulder of Peru, Indiana. His mother is, of course, Elinor Vieira of Jacksonville. His father, Wilbur Vieira, who also was David's hero, is deceased. As for his brothers, Anthony Vieira lives in Moorpark, California; Kenneth Vieira lives in Phoenix, Arizona; and Jacob Vieira lives in San Antonio, Texas. His beautiful sisters, Trenna Vieira and Dessa (Bruce) Surratt, live in Jacksonville. They have cried many tears over David, their sweet brother. They loved him. Oh, how they loved him. We all did.

He was a good man and we will all miss him more than we can express. And we honor him. 'Til we see you again, dear brother …

2nd Samuel 22:26 (David's Song of Deliverance): With the merciful thou wilt shew thyself merciful …

Because of the pandemic, a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
November 28, 2020
I pray that you all find peace and joy in the memories of David. Hold tight to the comfort of friends and family as you journey through this sad and difficult time. Love and prayers to you all, especially young David who was his father’s best friend. Stay strong little brother!
Angela Pierson
November 27, 2020
Trenna, so very sorry for your loss I have been thinking and praying for you I know this loss.. it’s hard please know I will continue praying for you and your family. Love Cindy Krieg
Cindy Krieg
Friend
November 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Shelby Landes Staake
Friend
November 27, 2020
Elinor and family, So sorry for your loss. Prayers for God's comfort and strength at this difficult time.
Marlene (Walpole) Gillis
Friend
November 27, 2020
David was like part of the family growing up. Lots of good times. May you RIP. Hugs and prayers to the family. So very sorry for your loss.
Shari Herget
Friend
November 27, 2020
RIP Ole friend,
Mark Phillips
Friend
