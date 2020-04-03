David R. Elliott Sr. (1952 - 2020)
David R. Elliott Sr., 67, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

He was born Nov. 30, 1952, in Jacksonville, the son of Max A. and Grace N. Rider Elliott. He married Vernita White on June 27, 1998, and she preceded him in death on April 10, 2018.

David is survived by three children, four stepchildren, several grandchildren, two sisters and six brothers. He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

David held various jobs over the years, including painting. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Faith Tabernacle Church. In his later years he developed a deep and abiding love for God.

Because of the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
