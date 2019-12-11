Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David W. Roehrs. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin , IL View Map Funeral 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Heaven gained a new angel on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, when David W. Roehrs passed from this life at the age of 80.



He was born July 15, 1939, in Festus, Missouri, the son of Paul and Margaret Dinger Roehrs. David married Judy Nortrup on July 14, 1962, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, and she survives.



David also is survived by two children, Mark (Laurie Hughes, Ph.D.) Roehrs, Ph.D., of Springfield and Dr. Anne Roehrs Gunderson of Concord; three grandchildren, Jessica Anne Gunderson, Joseph David Gunderson and Elizabeth Jane Roehrs; three sisters, Norma Robinson of Jacksonville and Karen (Don) DeClue and Patricia Lalumandier, both of Festus, Missouri; three brothers, James Roehrs of Bethany, Jerry Roehrs of Thornton, Colorado, and Randy (Ellen) Roehrs of Affton, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Pete Roehrs, Bob Roehrs and Donald Roehrs (surviving wife, Linda of Jacksonville); and one sister, Jane Atkins.



David graduated in 1957 from St. Paul's Lutheran High School in Concordia, Missouri. He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961, stationed in Korea for 13 months. He began a long career with Sears Roebuck & Co. in 1963, at the Jacksonville Sears store on the square. He was promoted to a management role and went on to serve the company in Peoria, Galesburg and Decatur, Illinois; Highland Park and Grosse Pointe, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He finished his 30-years career in the Sears home office in Hoffman Estates, retiring in 1993. David and Judy returned to the Jacksonville area in 1994 to be close to family. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chapin and faithfully served for many years in numerous leadership positions in his various home congregations and as a delegate to the synodical convention. He also was an active member of Laborers for Christ, building small churches and schools in Illinois and Missouri. David also enjoyed hunting and fishing.



