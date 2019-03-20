Obituary Print David Wayne Vincent (1939 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

DICKINSON, Texas — David Wayne Vincent, 79, of Dickinson, Texas, went home to his heavenly Father on Sunday, March 17, 2019.



David Vincent was born on Dec. 1, 1939, in Concord, Illinois, to John W. and Mary E. (Peterson) Vincent. David graduated in 1958 from Chapin High School in Chapin, Illinois, and joined the U.S.



David married his high school sweetheart, Z. Yvonne Johnson, on June 21, 1959. Yvonne survives her husband. They are the parents of three children, Kevin (Debbie) Vincent of Coal City, Illinois, Douglas (Robin) Vincent of League City and Karen (Eloy) Huerta of Alvin, all of whom survive Mr. Vincent.



David is survived by the following grandchildren, Amy (Aaron) Carr, Stephanie (Chet) Lines, Clifford (Sandra) Lawler, Jennifer (Cody) Farley, Hunter Vincent, Nicholas (Alexandra) Huerta, Jessica (James) Armstrong, Joshua (Holly) Huerta and Matthew Huerta; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is survived by one brother, Edward A. Vincent of Angleton; and two sisters, Martha J Stephenson of, Lisbon, Illinois, and Phyllis Musgrave of Burnt Prairie, Illinois; and one sister-in-law, Catherine Vincent of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.



Preceding Mr. Vincent in death are his parents and four siblings, Wanda L. Zulauf, Frances Joanne Floyd, John L. Spurlock and Walter Warren Vincent.



Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Confederate Cemetery in Alvin. Froberg Funeral Home in Alvin is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Faith Community Hospice at 4721 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521 or 281-422-0414. DICKINSON, Texas — David Wayne Vincent, 79, of Dickinson, Texas, went home to his heavenly Father on Sunday, March 17, 2019.David Vincent was born on Dec. 1, 1939, in Concord, Illinois, to John W. and Mary E. (Peterson) Vincent. David graduated in 1958 from Chapin High School in Chapin, Illinois, and joined the U.S. Army following graduation. He served from 1958 to 1961 in the 82nd Airborne Division of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.David married his high school sweetheart, Z. Yvonne Johnson, on June 21, 1959. Yvonne survives her husband. They are the parents of three children, Kevin (Debbie) Vincent of Coal City, Illinois, Douglas (Robin) Vincent of League City and Karen (Eloy) Huerta of Alvin, all of whom survive Mr. Vincent.David is survived by the following grandchildren, Amy (Aaron) Carr, Stephanie (Chet) Lines, Clifford (Sandra) Lawler, Jennifer (Cody) Farley, Hunter Vincent, Nicholas (Alexandra) Huerta, Jessica (James) Armstrong, Joshua (Holly) Huerta and Matthew Huerta; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.He is survived by one brother, Edward A. Vincent of Angleton; and two sisters, Martha J Stephenson of, Lisbon, Illinois, and Phyllis Musgrave of Burnt Prairie, Illinois; and one sister-in-law, Catherine Vincent of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.Preceding Mr. Vincent in death are his parents and four siblings, Wanda L. Zulauf, Frances Joanne Floyd, John L. Spurlock and Walter Warren Vincent.Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Confederate Cemetery in Alvin. Froberg Funeral Home in Alvin is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Faith Community Hospice at 4721 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521 or 281-422-0414. Funeral Home Froberg Funeral Home

115 North Hill Street

Alvin , TX 77511

(281) 331-3194 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 20, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close