David William Lohrenz, 80, of Jacksonville, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born June 28, 1939, in Lincoln, the son of Stanley K. and Leona M. Bentley Lohrenz. He married Beverly J. Tibbs on March 9, 1957, and they were later divorced. He married Sheila F. Six Proffitt on Sept. 15, 1985, and she survives.



David is also survived by his children, Randy (Carol) Lohrenz of Florida, Kerry (Sherry) Lohrenz of Chatham, and Pam Harpole of Jacksonville; three stepchildren, Michael (Kari) Proffitt of Staten Island, New York, Kim Toulon of Normal, and Rhonda (Kelly) Stoops of East Peoria; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one stepson, David Bradley Proffitt (surviving wife Karla of Crawfordsville, Indiana); one sister, Linda Robinson; and one brother, Larry Lohrenz (surviving wife Karen of Lincoln).



David was a manager for Community Living Options (CLO) Group Homes in Jacksonville. He had previously been employed at Caterpillar and at the Jacksonville Developmental Center for over 20 years. David was past president of The Wells Center and a friend of Bill W.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the David W. Lohrenz Memorial Fund.

