Dawn Michele Wagner Hopper, 43, of Jacksonville died Monday morning, June 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 13, 1975, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Harold and Marilyn Wagner. She married Doug Hopper on May 30, 2019, in Jacksonville, and he survives.
She also is survived by her parents; her mother-in-law, Martha Hopper; one son and three daughters, Jake (Leah) Martin of Jacksonville, LeeAnn Bearden of Smithton, Jayce Hopper of Chatham and Marissa Hopper of Beardstown; two grandchildren, Kalise and Carter; one brother and one sister, Jay (Catrina) Wagner and Kristy Wagner of Jacksonville; and one nephew and three nieces, Jordan, Jada, Kenleigh and Addison.
Dawn was a 1993 graduate and valedictorian of Westfair Christian Academy. She was a master in the kitchen, whether at home or at work. Dawn held a special place in the hearts of her grandkids, who affectionately called her "Bub". She was an avid lover of frogs and of her two dogs, Danni and Ryder.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Woodwreath Cemetery, northwest of New Berlin. The family will meet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 12, 2019