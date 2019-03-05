Obituary Print Dean Richard Perry (1933 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

MOUNT STERLING — Dean Richard Perry, 85, of Versailles passed away at 2:55 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence.



He was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Brown County, the son of Alva Warren and Eva Hulett Perry. He married Beulah Wheeler on Aug. 20, 1955, in Bluffs, and she survives.



Mr. Perry worked for National Starch and Chemical Co. in Meredosia for more than 30 years, retiring in 1997.



He attended Brown County schools.



Dean always enjoyed metal detecting, traveling and going to casinos with his wife.



Survivors include his wife, Beulah Perry of Versailles; two daughters, Debra Sue Buxton (Ernie) of Mount Sterling and Brenda Still of Versailles; three grandchildren, Scott Tinsley-Hall (Joel), Deana Metz (Jon) and Curt Buxton (Heather); five great-grandchildren, Kayla and Ashlyn Metz, and Laray, Josh and Brianna Tinsley-Hall; two half brothers, Ronnie Waters of Paducah, Kentucky, and Charles Waters of Alton; one half sister, Myrna Bolanios of Kansas City, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons in infancy; one grandson in infancy; one brother, William Gilbert Perry; two sisters, Betty Clark and Ruth Perry; and one half sister, Frances Eldridge.



Per his request, cremation will be accorded. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with Pastor Charla Meyers officiating. Burial of the cremated remains will follow at Versailles West Side Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Brown County Against Cancer or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences for the family may be left online at MOUNT STERLING — Dean Richard Perry, 85, of Versailles passed away at 2:55 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence.He was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Brown County, the son of Alva Warren and Eva Hulett Perry. He married Beulah Wheeler on Aug. 20, 1955, in Bluffs, and she survives.Mr. Perry worked for National Starch and Chemical Co. in Meredosia for more than 30 years, retiring in 1997.He attended Brown County schools.Dean always enjoyed metal detecting, traveling and going to casinos with his wife.Survivors include his wife, Beulah Perry of Versailles; two daughters, Debra Sue Buxton (Ernie) of Mount Sterling and Brenda Still of Versailles; three grandchildren, Scott Tinsley-Hall (Joel), Deana Metz (Jon) and Curt Buxton (Heather); five great-grandchildren, Kayla and Ashlyn Metz, and Laray, Josh and Brianna Tinsley-Hall; two half brothers, Ronnie Waters of Paducah, Kentucky, and Charles Waters of Alton; one half sister, Myrna Bolanios of Kansas City, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons in infancy; one grandson in infancy; one brother, William Gilbert Perry; two sisters, Betty Clark and Ruth Perry; and one half sister, Frances Eldridge.Per his request, cremation will be accorded. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with Pastor Charla Meyers officiating. Burial of the cremated remains will follow at Versailles West Side Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Brown County Against Cancer or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences for the family may be left online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Hendricker Funeral Home

406 South Capitol Avenue

Mount Sterling , IL 62353

(217) 773-3362 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 5, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close