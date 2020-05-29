BLOOMINGTON — Dean William Blimling, 93, of Normal passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Normal. Dean was born March 27, 1927, in Murrayville to Roy V. and Mabel (McCurley) Blimling. He married Pauline Osborne on Aug. 21, 1948, in Murrayville. She preceded him in death in August 2010. He also was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Marjorie Kehl, John Blimling, Donald Blimling, Charles Blimling and Peggy Ash. Surviving are his daughter, Debra (Lester) Siron of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Laura Siron and Dawn (Blake) Kuppersmith, both of Atlanta, Georgia, and Lucas (Tori) Siron of Edwardsville; six great-grandchildren, Reagan, Corbin, and Fallyn Siron and Liam, Marlo and Arden Kuppersmith; a brother, Dale Blimling of Jacksonville; a sister, Mabel Henkel of Normal; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Williams of Jacksonville. Dean served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on LST 929H as a seaman first class. His working years that followed involved multiple family ventures, such as running a turkey farm with his wife, Pauline, and running a blacksmith shop with his dad. This time was followed by owning Dependable Dry Wall before retiring in 1989 from Illinois State University's maintenance department. After retirement, Dean and Pauline enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Dean and his LST 929H shipmate Bill Beard organized the LST 929H ship reunions, which continued for 20 years. His personal hobbies included woodworking, hunting and car races. Dean was a life member of VFW Post 454 in Bloomington and the American Legion in Normal. Dean and Pauline also were members of First Presbyterian Church of Normal. Dean will forever be remembered for his yellow ruler suspenders, his love of his family and friends, and his contagious chuckle that could fill a room. Dean's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the Heritage Manor West Wing staff in Normal and the Transitions Hospice staff. Their level of care and attention provided great comfort to Dean and his family over the years and will never be forgotten. Per Dean's wishes, no visitation will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Bloomington. Donations in Dean's honor may be made to USS LST Ship Memorial, 840 LST Drive, Evansville, IN 47713. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with Dean's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.