Deanna G. WarBonnett
1957 - 2020
Deanna G. WarBonnett, 63, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 23, 1957, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Lloyd and Alberta Lawson Summers.

Deanna is survived by her mother, Alberta Downey of Jacksonville; a son, Cory Brannan of Jacksonville; a brother, Luke Summers of Jacksonville; and her lifetime partner, Ron Smiljanich of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Jay Summers.

A graduate of Winchester High School, Deanna attended MacMurray College. She also served as a resident director for MacMurray's Rutledge Hall for 11 years. She has been employed by the City of Jacksonville for the past 26 years, most recently serving as the mayor's receptionist. She also proudly served as the City of Jacksonville's director of the arts and Municipal Building special events. She was hostess for the Municipal Building's participation in the Gallery Hop events and coordinated the annual city employee holiday event that featured Santa Claus with his reindeer.

Deanna was a dedicated community volunteer. She taught youth art classes for the Imagine Foundation for four years and served on the Jacksonville Fourth of July Committee for seven years. She also served on numerous Prairieland United Way allocation panels, participated in the Bowling for Kids' Sake fundraiser, and was a former caregiver for a young lady with Down syndrome.

A gifted artist, Deanna was formerly active with the Jacksonville Art League. She loved to paint and had acquired a unique talent for producing shard (glass) art. With a passion for flower gardening, Deanna volunteered to open her home to the annual Garden Club tour to share her love of nature with others. In her spare time, she enjoyed vacationing with family and friends.

Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be held later. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Jacksonville Art League, 414 S. Main St., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

October 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss Ron. We are thinking of you and will keep you in our prayers.
Dr. Bill & Cathy Debold
Neighbor
October 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always
Angre Hays
Friend
October 1, 2020
Deanna was a vibrant person, had a infectious laugh, loved by many. Had great times with her and Ron drinking wine and laughing, had fun planting flower gardens together. She will always be in my heart. Rest in peace and say hello to my husband for me. Love you Michelle.
Michelle Patches
Friend
