ROODHOUSE — Debbie Ann Andrews passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Thomas H. Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
She was born Jan. 18, 1956, the daughter of the late Ray Glenn Andrews and Doris Bland of Alton.
She is survived by a son, Rodney (Lynatte) Boston of Savannah, Missouri; daughters, Angie (Ron) Fanning of Woodson, Amy (Renee) Jones of Ashland and Billy (Doug) Bennett of Modesto; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Scott Andrews, Bruce Andrews and Kenny Loy. She was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Lee Andrews.
Debbie was a registered nurse. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing and spending time with her family.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 18, 2019