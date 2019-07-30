Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Lyn Still. View Sign Service Information Hendricker Funeral Home 406 South Capitol Avenue Mount Sterling , IL 62353 (217)-773-3362 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hendricker Funeral Home 406 South Capitol Avenue Mount Sterling , IL 62353 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Hendricker Funeral Home 406 South Capitol Avenue Mount Sterling , IL 62353 View Map Burial Following Services Ripley Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

MOUNT STERLING — Debbie Lyn Still, 59, of Versailles passed away at 3:24 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.



She was born Aug. 29, 1959, in Rushville, the daughter of Alfred Wayne and Elizabeth Eugenia Cory Still.



Debbie worked for Capitol Records in Jacksonville for 27 years and more recently worked for Dot Foods in Mount Sterling for the past 10 years.



She graduated from Brown County High School with the Class of 1977.



Earlier in life, Debbie enjoyed playing softball, bowling, golfing and fishing and was known by her family as an excellent cook and entertainer with a great sense of humor.



Survivors include one brother, Steven Still (Tammy) of Mount Sterling; four sisters, Sharon Giles (Frank) of Paloma, Cynthia Wort of Quincy, Janet Still of Mount Sterling and Kim Still (Vickie McClure) of Jacksonville; seven nieces and nephews, Clint Still (Teresa), Becky Wort, Todd Giles (Heather), Traci Erpelding, Nick Still (Allie), Chelsea Ferry (Nic) and Hanna Still (fiancé, Caspar Chesnutt); and five great-nieces and great-nephews, Emma and Ashton Conner, Olivia Still and Levi and Graci Giles.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, David Wort; and one nephew, Andrew Still.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with the Rev. Angel Rosales officiating. Burial will follow at Ripley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Memorials are suggested to Ripley Cemetery or First United Methodist Church of Mount Sterling. Condolences for the family may be left online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 30, 2019

