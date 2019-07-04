Guest Book View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Winchester , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Deborah L. Steckel, 68, of Winchester passed away Sunday evening, June 30, 2019, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



She was born July 24, 1950, in Jacksonville, the daughter of William and Delores Patterson Wear. She married Zane Steckel on Aug. 26, 1972, in Winchester and he survives.



She also is survived by her children, Jacob (Niki) Steckel of Winchester, Linsey (Levi) Davis of Franklin, Indiana, and Annah (Paul) Sansone of Winchester; six grandchildren, Madi and Sydni Steckel, both of Winchester, Dellyn and Cormac Davis, both of Franklin, Indiana, and Sylvie and Sutter Sansone, both of Winchester; her mother, Delores Wear Beams of Jacksonville; two sisters, Patti (Danny) Kirkpatrick of Jacksonville and Melissa (Joe) Kraushaar of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and one grandson, Eli Steckel.



Mrs. Steckel was a 1968 graduate of North Greene High School and obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Deborah was employed as a guardian by the State of Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission for 20 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Winchester. Deborah enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, flower gardening and writing, with several of her writings having been published in medical journals. Deborah's true love was for her grandchildren and the special times they shared together.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Winchester with burial at Winchester City Cemetery. Family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials are suggested to of Illinois. Condolences may be sent to the family online at

