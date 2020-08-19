Following a brief illness, Deborah N. (Lee) Little passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, two months before her 81st birthday.

Deborah was born Oct. 12, 1939, in Oklahoma City to Neva (Neff) and Kenneth Lee. Deborah attended Miami (Oklahoma) High School with the Class of 1957. She graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education.

While raising her children in Coffeyville, Kansas, Deborah founded Coffeyville Childcare Services, an educational preschool that served the community for more than 20 years. She served as executive director from inception through its first 10 years of operation. Deborah was instrumental in 1985 in the rebuilding and expansion of Educational Day Care Center of Jacksonville and served as its executive director until her retirement in 2001.

Deborah married Darrell Little in 1983 in Miami. They moved to Winchester and later to Jacksonville in 1984.

Deborah was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi, serving as rush chairperson for her sorority. She also treasured her involvement in several other organizations at Oklahoma State University.

Deborah was fulfilled by her 20-plus year early childhood career. She took pleasure in creating educational opportunities for young children and families where none previously had existed.

She spent her retirement enjoying traveling with her beloved husband, Darrell. Standout experiences included trips to Alaska, the Mediterranean region and South Africa. Their annual month-long sojourn to Perdido Bay, Florida, was a highlight and included fishing voyages, visits with family and friends, and "fish stories" (hmm) that will be repeated for generations to come.

Unconditional love, continuous conversation and delectable meals were always conjured up by Deborah. She loved each member of her family and made each one of them feel special.

Her network of longtime friends was another delight. She maintained for decades relationships that sprang from her residences in three states. She is described by friends and family alike as the epitome of excellence and elegance while treating everyone with heartfelt dignity and respect. She made a difference in each life she touched and will be very missed.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Darrell Little of Jacksonville; her sons, Stephen Olin Dixon of Fort Worth, Texas, and Robert Scott Dixon of Shawnee, Kansas; her daughters, Lori Little Blue of Jacksonville, Becky Little Graebe of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Joni Kay Swedlund of Springfield, Virginia; 14 grandchildren, Parker, Camryn, Zach, Joey, Alex, Eric, Adam, Morgan, Aaron, Andrew, Ben, Madeline, Ava and Kate; and one great-grandchild, Zahra. She also is survived by her ex-husband, K.O. Dixon. Deborah was pre-deceased by her sisters, Toni Lee Hopkins and Meredith Lee Barrett. She had several longtime friends, especially from Miami High School, Pi Beta Phi sorority, and friendships formed in Coffeyville, Winchester and Jacksonville.

Memorial services will be held in 2021 in conjunction with a family reunion. Friends wishing to remember Deborah are asked to make a donation to Central Illinois Food Bank, P.O. Box 8228, Springfield, IL 62791. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.