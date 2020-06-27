VIRGINIA — Deborah S. "Debbie" Wilhite, 53, of rural Virginia died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 1, 1967, the daughter of William E. "Ed" and Sue Birdsell Wilhite.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy L. "Dottie" Wilhite; and her brother, James E. "Eddie" Wilhite, both of rural Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Debbie enjoyed all dogs, and she was a very loving sister.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Zion Cemetery south of Virginia. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.