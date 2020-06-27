Deborah S. "Debbie" Wilhite
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VIRGINIA — Deborah S. "Debbie" Wilhite, 53, of rural Virginia died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 1, 1967, the daughter of William E. "Ed" and Sue Birdsell Wilhite.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy L. "Dottie" Wilhite; and her brother, James E. "Eddie" Wilhite, both of rural Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Debbie enjoyed all dogs, and she was a very loving sister.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Zion Cemetery south of Virginia. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel - Virginia
102 S. Cass St.
Virginia, IL 62691
(217) 452-3031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved