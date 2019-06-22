Debra (Suhling) Hinds (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sandra, so sorry to hear about Debbie."
    - Barbara Lewis
  • "Chelsea, Mandy and family, I'm so sorry to hear of Debs..."
    - Connie (Stephens) Holmes
  • - Connie Holmes
  • "We are very sorry about the loss of Deb. Her sense of..."
    - Melanie Baer
  • - Missy Walls Battles
Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Pleasant Hill, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DECATUR — Debra Suhling Hinds, 58, of Decatur died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home.

Debra was born Oct. 5, 1960, in Albany, Georgia, the daughter of the late Herman Suhling and Sandra (Thomas) Suhling of Pleasant Hill. Debra was a 1978 graduate of Franklin High School, and later earned her associate's degree at Richland College. She was employed by St. Mary's Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Amanda Retherford of Jerseyville and Chelsea Retherford of Springfield; a stepson, Jeremy of Villa Grove; and grandsons, Clayton, Evan Retherford and Hayden Childress.

A private service will be at 11 a.m. June 29 at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. A luncheon for family and friends will follow at noon June 29 at First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.