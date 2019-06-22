DECATUR — Debra Suhling Hinds, 58, of Decatur died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home.
Debra was born Oct. 5, 1960, in Albany, Georgia, the daughter of the late Herman Suhling and Sandra (Thomas) Suhling of Pleasant Hill. Debra was a 1978 graduate of Franklin High School, and later earned her associate's degree at Richland College. She was employed by St. Mary's Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Amanda Retherford of Jerseyville and Chelsea Retherford of Springfield; a stepson, Jeremy of Villa Grove; and grandsons, Clayton, Evan Retherford and Hayden Childress.
A private service will be at 11 a.m. June 29 at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. A luncheon for family and friends will follow at noon June 29 at First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 22, 2019