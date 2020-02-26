Debra L. Smith, 66, of Jacksonville passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, after an 8½-year battle with cancer.

She was born Dec. 10, 1953, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Ronald and Viola Flynn Greenwood. She married Timothy R. Smith on June 18, 1971, in Springfield, and he survives.

She also is survived by her mother of Jacksonville; two sons and one daughter, Tambra R. (Paul) Kummet of Jacksonville, Timothy Jared Smith of St. Louis, Missouri, and Trenton E. Smith of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Katie, Joshua, Logan and Kitana; and two sisters, Marsha (Nayan) Saikia of St. Charles, Missouri, and Lisa (Scott) Jess of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her father.

Mrs. Smith was a 1971 graduate of Lanphier High School in Springfield. She began work at G.E. Credit Union in Springfield and then worked at Bound to Stay Bound in Jacksonville before leaving the workforce to raise her family. In 1997, she received her real estate license. Debi retired after 20 years with the Jacksonville Developmental Center. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to . Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.