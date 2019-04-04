Obituary Print Della Louise (Birdsell) Six (1934 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Della Louise Six, 85, of Murrayville left this world on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



She was born Jan. 6, 1934. In 1951, she married Clyde Six, who preceded her in death.



She is survived by four children, Leann (William) Gregory of Murrayville, Jodi Urban of New Salem, Lisa (David) Pinkerton of Springfield and Steve Six (Toni Fisher) of Altamont Springs, Florida. She also is survived by 12 grandchildren, 20 great-granchildren, five great-great-children, and a sister, Dorothy Freeman of Waverly.



Louise now is reunited with her parents, George and Myrtle Birdsell; four brothers, George, Raymond, Wilbur and Frank; and three sisters, Myrtle Stock, Margaret Brown and Elizabeth Birdsell.



Louise loved visiting with her children and their families. She loved gardening and watching nature — especially her beloved hummingbirds. She loved crafts, cooking for her family and her beloved fellow church parishioners at Murrayville Baptist Church.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Murrayville Baptist Church.

