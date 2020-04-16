VIRGINIA — Della Marie Cox of Virginia died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

She was born Oct. 25, 1924, near Virginia, the daughter of Harry Carl and Della May Reichert Schall. She married Kenneth Virgil "K.V." Cox on June 24, 1945, at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Cass County, where she was a lifelong member. Kenneth preceded her in death in 2011.

She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Carl Cox (Bonnie) of Sherman, Virgil Alan Cox (Marcia) of Virginia and William James Cox (Sue) of Princeton; eight grandchildren, Curt Cox (Rhamonda) of University City, Missouri, Brad Cox (Janna) of Beecher, Jenni Cox Maas (Adam) of Geneseo, Josh Cox (Beth) of Iowa City, Iowa, Justin Cox (Sibyl) of Chatham, Nathan Cox (Amy) of Mauldin, South Carolina, Ryan Cox of Elmwood Park and Evan Cox (Amy) of Princeton; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Wylma Bernice Schall, Irma May Williams and Neva Lucile Cox.

Della was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, farming with her husband and being with her family.

There will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Burial will be at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorial gifts are suggested to Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.