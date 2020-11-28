1/1
Delmar E. Hoots
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delmar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Delmar E. Hoots, 82, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

He was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Griggsville, the son of Marvin and Lillian Ward Hoots. He married Shelba Fletcher on April 30, 1961, in Winchester and she survives.

He also is survived by two sons, Mark (Peggy) Hoots and Michael Hoots (companion, Kim Tenhouse), both of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Darren Hoots of Collinsville and Amber Hoots of Hanover, Germany; and one sister, Mary (Enrique) Bleauer of Cabot, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters and one brother, Reba Martin, George Hoots, Vivian Bunch and Hazel Irene Johnson.

Mr. Hoots was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. He then was a 20-year veteran of the Jacksonville Fire Department. He also had done contracting work and bricklaying. He was proud to carry his bricklaying union card for almost his entire life. Delmar was a member of First Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and was proud to have been married to Shelba for 59 years.

Because of the pandemic, a private family service will be held, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors Project. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
November 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Such a great man.
Ed Hayes
Friend
November 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Delmar's passing. Sincerest condolences to the family.
Ramona Wilson
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
I was saddened to hear of the death of Delmar. He and Shelba were 2 of my favorite customers when I worked as a waitress for BJ's for 19 years. They both were so wonderful to visit with and never once did they ever complain. It was truly a pleasure for them to sit in my section. I would then get to see them from time to time at Norma's North Star and visit with them. Delmar will be missed. Pat Engelbrecht
PATRICIA ENGELBRECHT
Friend
November 27, 2020
Sorry, to hear about your loss. He will be greatly missed. May God give you peace and love during this time.
Wanda Thompson
Friend
November 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carolyn Willner
Friend
November 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you
Robert Wingler
November 25, 2020
Prayers out to the family, I remember good visits with Delmar, sadly missed
Charles DeGroot
Friend
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of Delmar's passing. He was a good friend and will be miss. RIP my friend.
Keith Points
Friend
November 25, 2020
Our sincere sympathy. Shelba, we know your faith will carry you through. Delmar was an inspiration as a Christian and gentleman.
Donald & Marilyn Seymour
Friend
November 24, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss Shelba. I sure enjoyed the visit we had recently. Praying God’s peace and comfort for you and all of your family.
Jerry Downs
Friend
November 24, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Shelba and family. May your memories give you peace and comfort. Delmar was a gentle soul.
Ron and Marilyn Servoss Lawless
Friend
November 24, 2020
Uncle Bud always had a smile on his face always asking how you are doing! We always enjoyed visiting with him I know Bruce and Uncle Bud always talked about work and what they were doing! He’s a wonderful man and will be missed! Thinking of you aunt Shelba and the kids and grandkids and keeping you in our thoughts and prayers love you all
Bonnie and Bruce Johnson
Family
November 24, 2020
We are so sorry.
Bob and Kathy Zipprich
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved