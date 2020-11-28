Delmar E. Hoots, 82, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

He was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Griggsville, the son of Marvin and Lillian Ward Hoots. He married Shelba Fletcher on April 30, 1961, in Winchester and she survives.

He also is survived by two sons, Mark (Peggy) Hoots and Michael Hoots (companion, Kim Tenhouse), both of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Darren Hoots of Collinsville and Amber Hoots of Hanover, Germany; and one sister, Mary (Enrique) Bleauer of Cabot, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters and one brother, Reba Martin, George Hoots, Vivian Bunch and Hazel Irene Johnson.

Mr. Hoots was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. He then was a 20-year veteran of the Jacksonville Fire Department. He also had done contracting work and bricklaying. He was proud to carry his bricklaying union card for almost his entire life. Delmar was a member of First Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and was proud to have been married to Shelba for 59 years.

Because of the pandemic, a private family service will be held, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors Project. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.