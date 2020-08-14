Delores Ann Barber, 83, of Woodson died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Aug. 19, 1936, in Peoria Heights, the daughter of Paul and Mabel Gray Haerle. Delores first was married to Ralph Henry Chaudoin; they later divorced. She married Jimmie Barber on June 24, 1989, and he survives.

Delores also is survived by three children, Rena (David) Popp of Nortonville, David Chaudoin of Waverly and Diane Chaudoin of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Dawn Chaudoin of Roodhouse, Tifany Chaudoin of Pawnee, Zachariah (Chrissy) Chaudoin of Pleasant Plains and Jessie Chaudoin of Jacksonville; six great-grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Brenton, Ava, Madilynne and Michael Thomas; one brother, Richard (deceased wife, Shirley) Haerle of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Earl Chaudoin.

Delores worked at Production Press in Jacksonville for many years. She enjoyed traveling, visiting Rome, Ireland and Mexico with Ralph and later traveling and camping in the West with Jimmie. She was blessed with a green thumb and also like sewing. Delores especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 12:30 p.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks and compliance with social distancing guidelines are required. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.