1/1
Delores Ann Barber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores Ann Barber, 83, of Woodson died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Aug. 19, 1936, in Peoria Heights, the daughter of Paul and Mabel Gray Haerle. Delores first was married to Ralph Henry Chaudoin; they later divorced. She married Jimmie Barber on June 24, 1989, and he survives.

Delores also is survived by three children, Rena (David) Popp of Nortonville, David Chaudoin of Waverly and Diane Chaudoin of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Dawn Chaudoin of Roodhouse, Tifany Chaudoin of Pawnee, Zachariah (Chrissy) Chaudoin of Pleasant Plains and Jessie Chaudoin of Jacksonville; six great-grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Brenton, Ava, Madilynne and Michael Thomas; one brother, Richard (deceased wife, Shirley) Haerle of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Earl Chaudoin.

Delores worked at Production Press in Jacksonville for many years. She enjoyed traveling, visiting Rome, Ireland and Mexico with Ralph and later traveling and camping in the West with Jimmie. She was blessed with a green thumb and also like sewing. Delores especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 12:30 p.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks and compliance with social distancing guidelines are required. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved