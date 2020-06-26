Delores Green
Delores Green, 91, of Springfield, Oregon, and formerly of Manchester passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.

She was born Dec. 7, 1928, the daughter of Harvey and Rosella Bridges. She married Henry "Hank" Green and he preceded her in death on May 11, 1968.

Surviving are a son, Joe Green of San Diego, California; and adoptive children, Bruce and Margaret Phillips of Springfield, Oregon. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Bridges.

Delores attended Manchester Grade School and graduated from Roodhouse High School as valedictorian. She was executive director of Scott County Housing Authority (HUD).

A graveside service was held Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Manchester Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Braille Institute, 741 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029. Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
