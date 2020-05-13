Delores L. Allen
1940 - 2020
Delores L. Allen, 79, of Jacksonville died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 14, 1940, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Byron and Myrtle Barber Mason. She married James R. Allen on June 7, 1956, in Jacksonville at the home of the Rev. William J. Boston. Mr. Allen preceded her in death on April 5, 2017. She is survived by two sons, Christopher (Angela) Allen of Jacksonville and Steven (Shelle) Allen of Concord; seven grandchildren, Jacob (Emily) Neff, Jordan (Danielle) Cox, Brooke Allen, Madison Allen, Logan Busch, Ephraim Busch and Emma Busch; three great-grandchildren, Maisin Cox, Alexis Neff and Liam Neff; her sister and best friend, Ruthie (Carl) Coultas of Jacksonville; and her brother, Ed (Colleen) Mason of Bear, Delaware. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Jimmy Allen, in infancy; and one brother, Jim Mason. Mrs. Allen retired from CR's Restaurant in 2000 after 26 years of service. She enjoyed going to car shows with her husband and showing their 1955 Chevy. She also liked doing puzzles and embroidery. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. Delores cherished her 60 years of marriage. She especially enjoyed playing dice with her family and spending time with her grandchildren and grand dogs, Sophie and Swayze. A private family service will be held with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Families Fighting Flu (FFF) in honor of her granddaughter, Madi. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
May 13, 2020
Steve, Chris and entire family:
We are sorry to hear of Delores passing. We have
taken care of her oral health for many years. She was
a good patient, with whom we have good memories.
She really didn't like to come see us too much, LOL.
Your entire family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dr Ron & Michele Lynch
Michele Lynch
Friend
May 12, 2020
Steve, Chris and family:

So many memories growing up and especially living next door to yall. I know that your dad was there to greet her and they smiled big! I always remember their love for one another and you both! Sending lots of hugs and love!
Beth Brogdon
Friend
May 12, 2020
Loving, Caring, Kind soul who would do anything for anyone that needed it, she loved her boys, family and grand children fiercely, Chris and Steven we wish you peace with your loving memories, Ruthie we send you love and hugs, our thoughts and prayers are with you all, Goodbye for now sis, we love you!
Ed & Colleen Mason
Brother
May 12, 2020
I loved Aunt Delores. I loved working with her at CRs. She was always very kind to me. I will miss her laugh! Thinking of you all and sending prayers
Kelly Martin
Family
May 12, 2020
The Allen Family❤
I am so sorry about the loss of Delores. I am very grateful i was able to be a part of her life and she will be truly missed.
Emily Barber
Friend
May 12, 2020
I'm sorry we never got to see each other once we moved to Texas. Miss all my family. My mom was Beaulah William's and Bill Williams (dad)
Sandi Williams
May 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss of such a wonderful lady. We enjoyed visiting with Delores and Jim at car shows. Our Condolences to the family.
Neal and Janet German
Friend
May 11, 2020
Delores was such a delightful daughter, sister and mother who was loved by many friends as well as family. Our condolences to her children, grands, and great grands, and especially her sister and brother-in-law, Ruthie and Carl. Cousin Mary Bourn Clark and family
Mary Sue Clark
May 11, 2020
Your mom was a very nice and sweet lady. Loved visiting with her at CR's for many years. and both your Mom and Dad at car shows. She will be missed by many! Many Blessing to your Family.
Connie Walker
Friend
