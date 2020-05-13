Steve, Chris and entire family:
We are sorry to hear of Delores passing. We have
taken care of her oral health for many years. She was
a good patient, with whom we have good memories.
She really didn't like to come see us too much, LOL.
Your entire family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dr Ron & Michele Lynch
Delores L. Allen, 79, of Jacksonville died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 14, 1940, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Byron and Myrtle Barber Mason. She married James R. Allen on June 7, 1956, in Jacksonville at the home of the Rev. William J. Boston. Mr. Allen preceded her in death on April 5, 2017. She is survived by two sons, Christopher (Angela) Allen of Jacksonville and Steven (Shelle) Allen of Concord; seven grandchildren, Jacob (Emily) Neff, Jordan (Danielle) Cox, Brooke Allen, Madison Allen, Logan Busch, Ephraim Busch and Emma Busch; three great-grandchildren, Maisin Cox, Alexis Neff and Liam Neff; her sister and best friend, Ruthie (Carl) Coultas of Jacksonville; and her brother, Ed (Colleen) Mason of Bear, Delaware. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Jimmy Allen, in infancy; and one brother, Jim Mason. Mrs. Allen retired from CR's Restaurant in 2000 after 26 years of service. She enjoyed going to car shows with her husband and showing their 1955 Chevy. She also liked doing puzzles and embroidery. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. Delores cherished her 60 years of marriage. She especially enjoyed playing dice with her family and spending time with her grandchildren and grand dogs, Sophie and Swayze. A private family service will be held with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Families Fighting Flu (FFF) in honor of her granddaughter, Madi. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.