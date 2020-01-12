Delores Marlene "Donk" Dodsworth Myers passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2020, with family at her side.
She was born in Jacksonville to Glen and Lelia Vieria Dodsworth on June 5, 1934. She graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1952. She married Harvey B. Myers and he preceded her in death on April 6, 2015.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Myers of Jacksonville; a beloved nephew, Don (wife Susan) Myers of Jacksonville; and a cousin, Carol (husband Dr. Alvin) Vieria Rivera of Pueblo, Colorado.
She had a long career as manager of the Dunlap Hotel until it closed. She grew bored retiring in her early 50's and started a second career at Elm City Rehabilitation Center where she worked in bookkeeping for fourteen years. Marlene and her husband enjoyed eight years of retirement in Arkansas before returning to Jacksonville in 2005.
Private graveside services have been accorded. Memorials are suggested to Elm City Rehabilitation Center. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 12, 2020