WINCHESTER — Demetra Lorraine Beach Cherry peacefully departed this life at the age of 94 on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her home in Winchester.

She was born on Mother's Day, May 9, 1926, the daughter of Froman and Helen Hunter Beach in Jerseyville. She attended Jerseyville schools and then Shurtleff College in Alton. She married Raymond Cherry Jr. on April 28, 1944, and he preceded her in death on April 7, 2003.

She is survivied by her three children, David (Jo Ellen) Cherry and Michael (Cindy) Cherry of Winchester and Barbara (Allen) Large of Lawrenceville; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Cherry of Longwood, Florida, Jennifer (Andy) Sellars of Winchester, Allen (Johanna) Large II and Amy Large of Lawrenceville; great-grandchildren, Noah Sellars of Williamsburg, Virginia, Lauren Sellars and Anna Sellars of Winchester, Oliver Large of Lawrenceville, and Will Nadler and Emma Jo Nadler of Newton. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Michael Cherry and Melissa Jo Cherry Nadler; her parents; and her brothers and sisters, Marion Beach, Helen Alderson, Thornton Beach, Kenneth Beach and Donna Ree Bullock.

She was a member of First Christian Church of Winchester.

A private family graveside service will be held with interment at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church of Winchester or Winchester EMS. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.