1/1
Demetra Lorraine Beach Cherry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Demetra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WINCHESTER — Demetra Lorraine Beach Cherry peacefully departed this life at the age of 94 on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her home in Winchester.

She was born on Mother's Day, May 9, 1926, the daughter of Froman and Helen Hunter Beach in Jerseyville. She attended Jerseyville schools and then Shurtleff College in Alton. She married Raymond Cherry Jr. on April 28, 1944, and he preceded her in death on April 7, 2003.

She is survivied by her three children, David (Jo Ellen) Cherry and Michael (Cindy) Cherry of Winchester and Barbara (Allen) Large of Lawrenceville; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Cherry of Longwood, Florida, Jennifer (Andy) Sellars of Winchester, Allen (Johanna) Large II and Amy Large of Lawrenceville; great-grandchildren, Noah Sellars of Williamsburg, Virginia, Lauren Sellars and Anna Sellars of Winchester, Oliver Large of Lawrenceville, and Will Nadler and Emma Jo Nadler of Newton. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Michael Cherry and Melissa Jo Cherry Nadler; her parents; and her brothers and sisters, Marion Beach, Helen Alderson, Thornton Beach, Kenneth Beach and Donna Ree Bullock.

She was a member of First Christian Church of Winchester.

A private family graveside service will be held with interment at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church of Winchester or Winchester EMS. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coonrod Funeral Home
107 East Cross Street
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 742-3219
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved