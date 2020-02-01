Dena Merriman Elsarelli, 47, of Gilbert, Arizona, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Dena was born April 10, 1972, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Carolyn Miner. She graduated in 1990 from Jacksonville High School. She married Eddie Elsarelli in 2008.

Dena is survived by her husband, Eddie, two daughters, Sarah Brown and Shana Estrada, and three grandchildren, Aaliyah, Antonio and Shizuku, all of Gilbert, Arizona; two sisters, Jami (Mike) Osborn and Rona (Bill) West; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Miner Ruyle; her grandmother, Louise Reed Arundel; and a son, Brent Michael Keith Brown.

A private service will be held with burial at Waverly East Cemetery. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.