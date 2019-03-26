Obituary Print Dennis Eugene Browning (1955 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

GRIGGSVILLE — Dennis Eugene Browning, 63, of Perry went to be with the Lord at 11:11 a.m. Saturday morning, March 23, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at his home after a long battle with cancer that he fought all the way until his very last breath.



He was born on Dec. 9, 1955, in Beardstown, the son of the late Kenneth and Betty Walton Browning. He attended Jacksonville schools and worked as a truck driver for 39 years and a couple million miles. He always knew his mile markers and, if you ever needed directions, he was the man to call.



Dennis was a man of faith and enjoyed attending Fishhook United Brethren Church. He went by husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and many other loving titles. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them as often as he could. He enjoyed shooting guns with his family, camping, boating, building things and fixing things. He was known for saying "I have a tool for that" when it came time to fixing things.



Dennis was a man who made people laugh and inspired them; if there was something he wanted to accomplish, he would work hard and get it done. He wanted to build his own home for his loving wife, and he did it. He wanted to be a pilot, and he became one. He wanted to become his own owner-operator for his truck, and he became one so he could set his own hours and be there for his family more often. There was never a time when he believed something couldn't be done. When he was diagnosed with colon cancer three years ago, he went into it with the mentality of "I am going to beat this". He was a fighter and the strongest man to many people. Dennis had a huge heart and was loved by many. He will be deeply missed.



Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Esther Browning; two daughters, Patty (Jeff) Mcafee of Lewistown, Missouri, and Kathy (Gregory) Gvillo of Bunker Hill; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many foster great-grandchildren.



Preceding him in death were his father, Kenneth Browning; his mother, Betty Walton Browning; and his baby brother, Ronald Browning.



