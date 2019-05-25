Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Martin Maher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Martin Maher, 62, formerly of Waverly, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, after a long battle with cancer.



He was born on July 23, 1956, in Springfield to William and Helen Maher of Waverly. He married Sherry Shaver and they later divorced. Dennis is survived by a son, Justin (wife, Robyn) Maher, and a granddaughter, Lauryn, all of Jacksonville; a daughter, Vanessa of Grand Rapids, Michigan; a sister, Theresa Snell of Virden; his mother, Helen; nieces, Alyssa Ferguson and Sarah DuBois; nephews, Maury J. Snell and David Snell; and special friends, Tim and Barb Campbell of Salem, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his father, William; a sister, Regina, in infancy; and a brother-in-law, Maury Snell.



Dennis was raised in Waverly. He attended Waverly schools and later managed the Waverly IGA for more than 20 years. Dennis knew everyone in town and always had something to talk about. He later honed his salesman skills and worked at Green Toyota in Springfield for several years. Dennis recently lived in Marion, Kentucky, where he bravely fought a tough battle with cancer. A special thank you to Tim and Barb Campbell, formerly of Waverly, for helping take care of Dennis. We know Dennis appreciated all you did for him and we can never repay you for the kindness, caring and compassion you have showed over the past several years.



Dennis enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time on the water, and talking to people; he never met a stranger. He loved the outdoors, gardening, tending to flowers and having the best-kept yard in Waverly. He especially liked keeping up with his granddaughter in all she did.



Cremation rites have been accorded. A private service for family members will be held at a later date. Donations in Dennis's name may be made to the .

