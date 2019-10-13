LITERBERRY - Dennis R. Albin, 86, of Literberry, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born June 20, 1933, in Howe County, Missouri, the son of Emery L. and Lucy Evaline Zumwalt Albin. He married Lois Eileen Smith on July 28, 1956, in Roodhouse, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2018.
He is survived by two sons, Wayne Albin of Literberry and Ron Albin of Murrayville; two daughters, Brenda (Delbert) Veldkamp of Canton, South Dakota and Denise (Leroy) Veldkamp of Jasper, Minnesota; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Glen Albin of Mineral Wells, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Albin; three brothers, Charles Albin, Porter Albin and Ralph Albin; and two sisters, Blanche Wright and Doris McGregor.
Mr. Albin attended country school near Pottersville, Missouri. He chose to give his life to the Lord at the age of 14 and has kept true to that commitment all his life. Mr. Albin retired from Production Press and enjoyed helping care for the Arcadia Cemetery for several years. He liked yardwork and gardening and was an all around handyman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Arcadia Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 13, 2019