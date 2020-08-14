1/1
Dennis R. Beadles
1943 - 2020
Dennis R. Beadles, 76, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Jacksonville, the son of late Raymond E. and Catherine Maxine Stout Beadles.

He is survived by his sister, Terri Smith (husband, Clark) of Jacksonville; and four cousins, Jean Shaw, Cindy Thomas, Patty Febus and Patricia Connour. He was preceded in death by a cousin, Chris DuRocher.

Dennis was a 1962 graduate of Illinois School for the Visually Impaired. He was employed in the dietary department at Jacksonville Developmental Center for 44 years, retiring on Aug. 1, 2009. He was a member of Church of Our Saviour.

Dennis loved spending time with his sister, brother-in-law and cousins. He thoroughly enjoyed his long-standing relationship with members of the Jacksonville fire and police departments. His passions were country music, chocolate cream pie and checking in with his friends.

A funeral will be at noon Monday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will greet friends during a walk-through visitation from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to PAWS Animal Shelter or Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's Activity Fund. Casual attire is requested. Because of pandemic requirements, masks and social distancing are required and only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
August 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Dennis was a wonderful, funny and caring guy who will be greatly missed.
Brent & Amy kaufmann
Friend
August 13, 2020
What a beautiful picture of Dennis you picked. The smile he was always quick to give everyone. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Be safe.
Richard Pullam
Friend
August 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
JoAnn Chumley
Friend
