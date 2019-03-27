Dennis R. Freesmeyer, 69, of Winchester died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded by Buchanan and Cody Funeral Home and Crematory in Jacksonville. There will be two Celebration of Life gatherings. The first, hosted by Mahan's Wildside and AMH Motorcycle Club, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mahan's Wildside in Alexander. The second will be from 1 to 5 p.m. April 13 at The Optimists Club, 201 N. Main St., Saint David.
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 27, 2019