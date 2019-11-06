|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel
|
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel
Dennis Wayne Morris, 65, of Jacksonville died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.
He was born Jan. 9, 1954, in Jacksonville, the son of Richard and Helen Jennings Morris. He married Katie McGaskey on Feb. 3, 2005, in Jacksonville and she survives.
He also is survived by three sons and four daughters, Shannon Morris, Richard Morris, Victoria Copley and Dennis (Flo) Morris, all of Jacksonville, Steven Morris (girlfriend, Trish) of Meredosia, and Stephani Morris (boyfriend, Doug) and Kelsey Morris (boyfriend, Dylan) of Jacksonville; five stepchildren, Christopher Waits of Daytona, Florida, Lisa Cearfoss of Douglasville, Georgia, William Smith of Cartersville, Georgia, and Cynthia Wigger (fiancé, Andrew) and Joseph (Janna) Wigger, all of Jacksonville; numerous grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five brothers and one sister, Ricky (Sandy) Morris, Debbie Easley, Mike Morris, John (Becky) Morris and Keith Morris, all of Jacksonville, and Kevin (Tracy) Morris of Greenfield; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Jessica Hampton and William II; one brother, Joseph Morris; and one nephew, Mike Evans.
Mr. Morris was dedicated to his work and enjoyed mowing yards at large. He was a member of First Christian Church and was baptized at The Crossing in Jacksonville. Dennis enjoyed watching wrestling, pulling people's chains, and jokes - practical or otherwise. If you needed him, he was there, no question. He especially loved playing with his grandkids.
A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Katie Morris to assist with final expenses or at the online portal at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 6, 2019
|
|
|
|