Devin Everett Young Fick, 7, of South Jacksonville passed away Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 6, 2012, in Jacksonville, the son of Joshua Fick and Jensen Stottler.

He is survived by his parents; his sister, Caroline Fick of South Jacksonville; his grandmother, Beth Stottler of Jacksonville; paternal grandparents, Daryl Whiteside, Vicki Whiteside and Sandi Everly of Des Moines, Iowa; and maternal great-grandparents, Rosemary Langford and Bob Langford, both of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ace Fick; and his paternal grandmother, Christine Fick.

Devin loved dinosaurs, fireflies, trains and cooking. He was affectionately known as "Bug" to his family and friends. He thought of himself as a master chef, paleontologist, master prankster, king of YouTubers and superhero "Super Devin." He was very proud of his baby sister and was an awesome big brother. His best friends were his aunt Chrissi, cousin Sydney, Emmy Gomez and his South Jacksonville School family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to Leaps of Love at leapsoflove.org. They helped the family in many ways and made Devin smile. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.