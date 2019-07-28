Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana (Dawdy) Chesley. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Diana Dawdy Chesley of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Lavender Ridge Memory Care in Jacksonville.



She was born June 25, 1936, in White Hall, the daughter of William Lee and Mary Jones Dawdy.



Diana graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1954 where she made her lifetime friends. She graduated from Illinois College in 1958 and continued to support the College where she was a member of the Board of Trustees for 20 years and the Health and Wellness Services Center is named in her honor. Diana lived in Lafayette, Louisiana, where she raised her children and later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she became a huge Runnin' Rebel basketball fan. In 2007 she moved back to Jacksonville to be with her parents in their later years.



Diana was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Chesley; her parents, Mary Jones Cade, William Lee Dawdy and her stepmother, Betty Dawdy; and one stepbrother, Mark Chenoweth. She is survived by one son, Michael (Ramona) Chesley of Albuquerque, New Mexico; one daughter, Mary (Brad Manuel) Chesley of Ville Platte, Louisiana; two grandchildren, Alexander and Isabella Chesley; one brother, David Cade of The Woodlands, Texas; a stepdaughter, Mary Jo Broussard (Scott) Speier of Bethesda, Maryland; one stepsister, Marsha (Mort) Doppelt of Wellington, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be made in Diana's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Illinois College.

