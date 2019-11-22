Diana L. Brewer, 72, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.
She was born June 19, 1947, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Merle and Nona Neece Ervin. She married Edward W. Brewer Jr. on Feb. 12, 1994, in Jacksonville and he survives.
She also is survived by four sons, Brad (Gina) Fairfield of Bloomington, Michael (Kathy) Fairfield of Springfield, Chad (Christy) Fairfield of Eureka, Missouri, and Matthew Flynn (Lori Mullens) of Franklin; eight grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters.
Mrs. Brewer was a licensed practical nurse at Passavant Area Hospital for many years and then at Jacksonville Developmental Center for 18 years. She enjoyed flower gardening and holiday decorating, and she loved taking in animals. Diana was very devoted to her children and grandchildren.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Forever Home Feline Ranch. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 22, 2019