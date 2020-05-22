Diane Lynn Moody, 62, of Jacksonville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She was born June 19, 1957, in Jerseyville, the daughter of Kenneth Fearno and Winifred (Babb) Fearno Epstein. She married Fred Moody on June 28, 1975, in Elsah and he survives. She also is survived by two sons, Doug (Stacy) Moody of Edwardsville and Mike (Sarah) Moody of Concord; three grandchildren, Emily, Elliana and Caroline Moody; and two sisters, Selma (Mike) Luetkemeyer of Kansas City, Missouri, and Glenda (Bob) Krueger of Jerseyville. Diane had been employed for 22 years as a residential aid at Pathway Services Unlimited. She was a member of Westfair Baptist Church in Jacksonville, where she served on the Missions Team. She enjoyed reading and had been very active with Operation Christmas Child. She also had volunteered for Rock of Ages Prison Ministry. A private graveside service will be held at Elsah Cemetery in Elsah. A drive-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Westfair Baptist Church Missions Fund. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 22 to May 23, 2020.