WHITE HALL — Dianna Gaye Blackketter, 56, of Roodhouse died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1962, in White Hall, the daughter of Del Ray and Karen Edwards Henderson. She married Steven "Buck" Blackketter on March 30, 1995, in Roodhouse, and he survives.
Dianna also is survived by her mother, Karen Henderson of White Hall; a son, Steven (Jordyn) Blakketter of Roodhouse; two grandchildren, Jantzen and Joleigh Blackketter, both of Roodhouse; a sister, Karla Henderson Currie of Roodhouse; and niece and nephews, Justin Henderson of Jerseyville, Kristina Currie of Roodhouse and Jeffrey Henderson of Waynesville. She was preceded in death by her father, Del Ray Henderson.
She worked locally for many years as a registered nurse administrator. More than anything she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Private services were held with burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Memorials may be made to her grandchildren's scholarship fund. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 27, 2019