GRIGGSVILLE — Dianna Kaye Massie Phillips died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, of pneumonia.

Until she was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019, she had been in the hospital only for the births of her four children and for two surgeries.

Dianna was born on Oct. 6, 1946. Her husband, Jack Phillips, survives. Jack and Dianna married on Sept. 18, 1965. Also surviving are her four children, Nikki (Darin) Mountain, Suzi (Jerry Kindhart) Phillips, Wendi (Steve Jones) Reich and Josh (Kindra) Phillips. Dianna and Jack have 11 grandchildren, Michael and Morgan Reich, Mason and Mitchell (Courtney) Smith, Grace Geisendorfer, Shane and Shannon Mountain, and Jack, Zane, Quinn, and Rory Phillips. Dianna also is survived by her mother, Doris Massie; and her siblings, Barbara Sue, Reva, Darlene and Rod.

Dianna spent her entire life caring for others. We know that her passing has left her wide circle of friends and family in shock; it was so sudden. We, her immediate family, want all to know that she was delightfully silly and ornery, as well. As we prepared this obituary, we laughed and giggled and smiled through our tears.

Her favorite folks to be around were her "horsey" people and her bowling buddies. Mom was a shark at table games. She taught all of us how to play Solitaire, Yahtzee, Scrabble, Hand-and-Foot and Dominoes, and she was merciless against any and all foes. If she could win, she did win. And you will never convince us that anyone, anywhere, could beat her at a crossword puzzle. Her vocabulary was encyclopedic.

Dad and all of us take comfort in her faith in Jesus. We know that God is near those who mourn and that she will meet us with open arms in heaven. Just as she always signed off from every telephone conversation, we want to say to her, now and forever, "Love you!"

Private family services will be held, in keeping with the recommended guidelines during this time. A public memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials may be sent to Bright Star Parish Missionaries or to the donor's choice.

