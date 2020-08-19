KEOKUK, Iowa — Dixie B. Jutte, 86, of Keokuk passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Montrose Health Center in Montrose.

Dixie was born on Jan. 11, 1934, in Washington, the daughter of William "Leslie" and Esther (Negus) Clemmons. She lived in Jacksonville, Illinois, and attended high school there and in Franklin, Illinois. Dixie met her future husband, William "Bill" Fredrick Jutte, while attending Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. They were united in marriage on Feb. 27, 1954, at First Christian Church in Jacksonville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2018.

Dixie was an active member of First Congregational Church in Keokuk and later United Presbyterian Church in Keokuk. She also was an active member of the Keokuk community, serving on the YMCA, Keokuk Area Hospital, Keokuk Hospital Auxiliary and Keokuk Savings Bank boards. She also volunteered as a den mother. Dixie also was involved in many social activities and loved traveling with the Questers, where she collected glass and porcelain shoes.

Dixie will always be fondly remembered by her family and friends; she was known for her strength of character, generosity and sense of humor, and was a truly vivacious, fun-loving person. She never met a stranger and was known to go out of her way to make newcomers feel welcome. Dixie and her husband, Bill, valued their community and enthusiastically supported projects and activities to help improve it. She also was a "dyed in the wool" St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Dixie is survived by her daughter, Julie Jutte of Keokuk; her sister, Sandra Flynn of Jacksonville, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her son, William Fredrick III; and three sisters, Patricia Kitchen, Gladys Smay and Billie Clemmons.

Dixie's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at United Presbyterian Church in Keokuk, with burial to follow at Frazee Cemetery in rural Wayland, Missouri. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

For the safety of those attending, masks and social distancing are encouraged during the visitation and funeral. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be live-streamed on the DeJong-Greaves-Printy Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to United Presbyterian Church of Keokuk for the new sign project. Tributes and condolences may be left at dejongsfuneralhome.com. DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.