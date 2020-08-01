Dixie Diann Wagle, 73, of Jacksonville passed away Friday, July 30, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Betty White. She married Howard Bryant and they divorced. She later married Danny Wagle.

She is survived by one daughter, Melissa "Missy" (husband, Chris) Thomas of Jacksonville; one grandson, Parker Thomas, whom she loved very much; her adopted granddaughter, Charlie Adams; two brothers, James L. (wife, Snooks) White of Jacksonville and Billy (wife, Terry) Strickler of New Port Richey, Florida; six stepsiblings, Penny (husband, Jerry) Goins of Groveland, Dawn (deceased husband, Jim) Black of Farmington, Kevin (wife, Liz) Wilcox of Farmington, Toby (wife, Mary Jo) Wilcox of Canton, Sharoll Wilcox of Bryant and Willie Joe (wife, Martha) Wilcox of Farmington; an uncle, Tom ( wife, Barb) White of Comanche, Iowa; several nieces and nephews; lifetime friends, Mary Belle Buchanan (husband, Jerry) Caudle of Hulbert, Oklahoma, and Dottie Daniels of Riggston; and her loving dogs, Tinker, Spice and Coco. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Wilcox; her stepfather, Garth; an infant brother, Gary Strickler; stepbrothers, Neil Wilcox (surviving wife, Teresa of Bryant) and Kevin Wilcox (surviving wife, Liz of Farmington); a stepsister, Dawn Black (surviving husband, Jim of Farmington); two aunts, Mary Evans and Alice Wilson; and childhood and lifelong friend, Carol Chaudoin.

Dixie was a bartender for many years at Bill's West State, worked in housekeeping at Passavant Area Hospital and as a custodian at Salem Lutheran Church. She later moved to Lantana, Florida, where she cleaned homes and worked in a local produce shop. She then moved back to Jacksonville and retired from Barton Stone Christian Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Parker, and "adopted" granddaughter, Charlie. She loved talking to Dottie daily and visiting Mary in Oklahoma. She enjoyed reading Clive Cussler books, walking, traveling, going on the Spoon River drive, and collecting teapots. Her dream car was a Lamborghini and she loved a hot fudge sundae and a good cup of coffee.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church or PAWS. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.