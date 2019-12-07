Doe Kemper, 85, of Alexander died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born April 2, 1934, in rural Literberry, one of 15 children of George B. and Eva Lee Hull Wright. She married Junior Kemper on May 1, 1970, in Jacksonville and he preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2004.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Flint Dale and Penny Kemper, and her granddaughter, Madeline Kemper, all of Dallas, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Jeff Cody Kemper; five sisters, Peggy Ann Wright, Linda Lee Wright, Betty McFadden, Shirley Spradlin (surviving husband, John of Jacksonville), and Donna J. Strope; and nine brothers, Robert, Warren, Dean, Bill, Ray, Reuel, Gail, Jerry and Harold (surviving wife, Naomi of Girard) Wright.
Mrs. Kemper was in her 64th year of employment at Hertzberg New Method Book Bindery in Jacksonville. She had been an active member of VFW Post #374 Ladies Auxiliary since 1959 and was a member of Franklin United Methodist Church.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Alexander Fire Department. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 7, 2019