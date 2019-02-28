Obituary Print Dolores June (Buss) Sides (1931 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

MOUNT STERLING — Dolores June Sides, 88, of Versailles passed away at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at her residence.



She was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Mount Sterling, the daughter of Ralph Walter and Alice Louise Howard Buss. She married Hubert Eugene Sides on Sept. 3, 1952, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mount Sterling and he preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2017.



Mrs. Sides was a homemaker and also had worked for several years at Brown County State Bank in Mount Sterling.



She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Mount Sterling with the Class of 1948.



Dolores was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling. She also was a member of Holy Family Women's Guild, through which she organized funeral dinners for many years.



Survivors include two sons, David Sides and Darin Sides (Kara), all of Versailles; two grandchildren, Addison and Carson Sides, both of Versailles; one sister, MaryAnn Yeakel (John) of Mount Sterling; one brother, John Buss of Meredosia; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one son in infancy; and three sisters, Jeanette Flynn, Barbara Langan and Harriett "Jean" Carpenter.



A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling with Father Steve Thompson and Deacon Mike Ellerman officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Sterling Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.



Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's School, Brown County Against Cancer or Versailles Genealogical and Historical Society. Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is in charge of arrangements.

