CARROLLTON — Don David Becker, 78, of Carrollton died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home.

Born in Carrollton on June 10, 1942, he was the son of the late David F. and Kathleen A. (Coates) Becker. He married the former Monika Dietz on Aug. 19, 1972, and she survives. Also surviving are his children, John (Connie) Newcomer of Carrollton, Karin (Jeff) McCalla of Kane, Richard Newcomer of Piasa, Robert Woolsey of Swansea, Daniel (Jean Marie) Becker of Florida and Alicia (Craig) Walden Jr. of Alexander; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Kaydeen (Lloyd) Withrow of Carrollton; and a brother, Tom (Tomma Jo) Becker of Godfrey.

Don David retired as a machinist from GKN Corp. in St. Louis and drove trucks, especially for Steinacher Trucking, and ran a mowing service. He was a skilled carpenter and helped build his own house.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Face masks will be required and only 25 people may be in the building at a time. Following visitation, graveside rites will be at Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.