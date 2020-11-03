1/
Don David Becker
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CARROLLTON — Don David Becker, 78, of Carrollton died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home.

Born in Carrollton on June 10, 1942, he was the son of the late David F. and Kathleen A. (Coates) Becker. He married the former Monika Dietz on Aug. 19, 1972, and she survives. Also surviving are his children, John (Connie) Newcomer of Carrollton, Karin (Jeff) McCalla of Kane, Richard Newcomer of Piasa, Robert Woolsey of Swansea, Daniel (Jean Marie) Becker of Florida and Alicia (Craig) Walden Jr. of Alexander; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Kaydeen (Lloyd) Withrow of Carrollton; and a brother, Tom (Tomma Jo) Becker of Godfrey.

Don David retired as a machinist from GKN Corp. in St. Louis and drove trucks, especially for Steinacher Trucking, and ran a mowing service. He was a skilled carpenter and helped build his own house.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Face masks will be required and only 25 people may be in the building at a time. Following visitation, graveside rites will be at Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton
108 North 5th Street
Carrollton, IL 62016
(217) 942-6818
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved