1/1
Don W. Rakes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Don W. Rakes, 92, of Waverly died Monday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 26, 1927, in Auburn, son of the late Richard Lee and Ruth Workman Rakes.

He married Maxine Cockerill in 1950 in Waverly, and she preceded him in death in 1992.

Surviving are one daughter, Mariella "Marty" Shine (Randy) of Waverly; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Virginia Michael of Gaithersburg, Maryland; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sons, Darrell and Ronald Rakes; and a sister, Joyce Lee Rakes.

Don was a lifelong farmer and a U.S. Navy veteran. Don was very community-minded and through his life served on various boards. He was a member of Waverly United Methodist Church, Waverly American Legion, Order of the Eastern Star and Masonic Lodge. Don was one to always be there when a hand was needed. Don's goal in life was to give his family opportunities and a better life.

Private graveside services will be held at Waverly East Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by Waverly American Legion Post. Memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad or Waverly United Methodist Church, both c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved