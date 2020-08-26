Don W. Rakes, 92, of Waverly died Monday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 26, 1927, in Auburn, son of the late Richard Lee and Ruth Workman Rakes.

He married Maxine Cockerill in 1950 in Waverly, and she preceded him in death in 1992.

Surviving are one daughter, Mariella "Marty" Shine (Randy) of Waverly; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Virginia Michael of Gaithersburg, Maryland; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sons, Darrell and Ronald Rakes; and a sister, Joyce Lee Rakes.

Don was a lifelong farmer and a U.S. Navy veteran. Don was very community-minded and through his life served on various boards. He was a member of Waverly United Methodist Church, Waverly American Legion, Order of the Eastern Star and Masonic Lodge. Don was one to always be there when a hand was needed. Don's goal in life was to give his family opportunities and a better life.

Private graveside services will be held at Waverly East Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by Waverly American Legion Post. Memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad or Waverly United Methodist Church, both c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.