LINCOLN — Donald A. "Don" Awe, 81, of Elkhart passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Donald Albert Awe was born Jan. 3, 1939, in Lincoln, the son of Albert Herman and Alma Hinck Awe. He was united in marriage with Sharon Lee Talkington. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Debby (Rick) Aylesworth, Douglas (Marsha) Awe, Lisa (Bill) Glaze and Randy (Jennifer) Awe; seven grandchildren, Dustin Aylesworth, Chase (Leah) Aylesworth, Lukas Aylesworth, Clay Aylesworth, Pearl Glaze, Cole (Brooklyn) Awe and Jessica Awe; three-and-a-half great-grandchildren, Talen, Reid and Knox; and three sisters, Doris Mappes, Ruth (Jim) Hodgin and Vera McClurer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Louise Mayer Awe; and a brother, Paul Awe.

Don graduated from Zion Lutheran School in Mount Pulaski and then Elkhart High School in 1956. He attended the University of Illinois and proudly served in the United States Army Reserve.

During his 4-H years, Don participated in 1952 in the inaugural calf scramble at the Logan County Fair. He won the champion Scramble Steer Show in 1953.

Don was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mount Pulaski, Logan County Farm Bureau, Young Farmers and American Angus Association. He served on Logan County Angus Association Board, Logan County Fair Scramble Calf Committee, and the school boards for Elkhart-Mount Pulaski District #23 and Zion Lutheran School. He belonged to American Legion Post #616 in Elkhart. Don was an avid Cubs fan and 4-H supporter. He had a great passion for sports, especially any that involved his grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Kline Cemetery in rural Broadwell. The Rev. Jonathan Buescher will officiate. Military rites will be accorded by Elkhart American Legion Post #616. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran School in Mount Pulaski. Arrangements are entrusted to Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.