BLUFFS — Donald D. "Mouse" Collison, 85, of Bluffs passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Exeter, the son of Russell and Josephine Little Collison Sr. He married Ella Louise Thomas on July 17, 1955, in Jacksonville.
Surviving are his wife, Louise Collison of Bluffs; daughters, Teresa (Dennis) Whewell and Brenda Stucker, both of Bluffs; grandchildren, Sara (Kevin) Scott, Brook (Nick) Musch, Jessica (Josh) Holmes, Barbie (Chris) Clark and Roy Stucker; great-grandchildren, Kylan Gregory, Troy Scott, Faith, Tenley and Briley Musch, Lexie, Kaden, Kody and Kohen Holmes, Ethan Haynes, and Avery and Jayda Clark; and siblings, Kenneth Collison and Bonnie Clark. He was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Collison Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Karen Collison.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Bluffs is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Bluffs-Meredosia Rescue Squad. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 3, 2019