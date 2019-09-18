PROPHETSTOWN — Donald Dean Bartlett, 86, of Prophetstown died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Donald was born on May 22, 1933, in Greene County, the son of Walter "Jim" D. and Nettie E. (Wells) Bartlett. He graduated from Winchester High School and received his bachelor's degree at Western Illinois University. Don was a United States Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Ehlert, on Dec. 27, 1952, in Jacksonville.
Don was the owner and operator of Prophetstown Equipment, Polo Equipment and Chadwick Equipment. Don accomplished a lot in his life. He was a past president of the Illinois Retail Farm Equipment Association, a past trustee of Prophetstown Fire District, a past president of Prophetstown Booster Club and a past president of Prophet Hills Country Club. He was a member of Prophetstown First Lutheran Church and served on the church council. As a veteran, Don was proud to be able to take an Honor Flight in September 2012. He enjoyed playing cards and cheering on local high school sports teams, and he was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illini fan. He loved teaching his grandsons his hobbies of hunting and fishing. Don was preceded in death by his fishing and hunting buddies, Don Phillips, Jim Saffer and Bill Hart. He was a very thoughtful, honorable man who truly will be missed.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ruth; two daughters, Anita "Ann" (Isaias) Rodriguez of Sterling and Susan (Dennis) Stanhoff of Prophetstown; seven grandchildren, Anna, Matthew (Cecily), Caleb, Sarah, Jacob (Grace), Zachary and Emma; four great-grandchildren, Eli, Matthew Jr., Isabella and Jackson; one great-grandson due in January; his twin sister, Jean (Kenny) Gourley-Savage of Winchester; a sister, Barb Moore of Winchester; sisters-in law, Ginny Bartlett of Sterling and Berneda (Bill) Grisham of Texas; brothers-in-law, Harold (Pat) Ehlert of Kansas and Carl (Nancy) Ehlert of Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter "Jim" Bartlett and Nettie E. Bartlett-Doyle; one brother, Richard "Dick" Bartlett; and two brothers-in-law.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at McDonald Funeral Home, 46 Grove St., Prophetstown. A graveside service with full military honors will be at a later date at Winchester City Cemetery in Winchester. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prophetstown EMS or First Lutheran Church of Prophetstown. For online condolences, please visit mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 18, 2019